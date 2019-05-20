- Last night's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view saw Roman Reigns pick up a quick win over Elias after Elias tried to attack him backstage before the match. Above is post-show video of Reigns talking to Cathy Kelley after the match. She asked how satisfying it was.

"It really wasn't at all, to be honest," Reigns said. "I geared up for a match tonight, had the vest in tow and everything. I was ready to rock and roll, give Hartford a great match, give them what they paid for. Considering I've been here for a long time, I'm an established Superstar, it would've been a great opportunity for a guy like Elias, to be in the ring with me and to feel like top competition feels like, what a championship fight feels like. But he made the wrong choice and he pulled the trigger earlier, therefore I pulled it late. That's why I'm standing here."

- WWE Superstar Akam turns 26 years old today while 2019 WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James turns 50.

- As noted, Money In the Bank also saw Bayley capture the SmackDown Women's Title from Charlotte Flair by cashing in her newly-won briefcase. The cash-in came right after Flair won the title from Becky Lynch, who had just retained her RAW Women's Title over Lacey Evans. Flair took to Twitter after the match and said she still made history by becoming a nine-time champion.

Flair wrote, "You can kick a Flair when she's down but you can't kick her out of the record books. #CharlotteNineReigns #NotFairToFlair #MITB"

You can see her full tweet below: