Despite being moved to the SmackDown roster via the Superstar Shake-Up, yesterday, Roman Reigns announced he would be on this week's RAW. Reigns wrote on Twitter, "I'm back on #SDLive, but I still have some business on #Raw. I'll see y'all Monday. #ProtectTheYard"

Shortly after that, WWE responded to Reigns, turning down his offer.

"WWE officials have learned of Roman Reigns' desire to appear on Monday Night Raw, but as of now, and due to his obligations as a SmackDown Live Superstar, he will not be appearing on Monday Night Raw."

Starting out with laughing emojis, Reigns reiterated not only will he be there, but he's kicking off this Monday's show.

"Just have my music ready," Reigns responded. "I'll be kicking things off on #Raw right at 8pm."

WWE postponed Monday's SmackDown live event in Corbin, Kentucky as it's expected a few SmackDown stars will show up tomorrow to help build towards Money in the Bank on May 19.

This past week's historic low ratings may also be playing a factor into drumming up more interest in advance of next week's shows. Both RAW (2.158 million viewers) and SmackDown (1.833 million viewers) were the lowest non-holiday ratings in each show's history.

