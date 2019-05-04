Ronda Rousey appeared on last night's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to help promote Mortal Kombat 11 where Rousey did voice work for Sonya Blade in the game.

Rousey also discussed breaking her hand during the main event of WrestleMania 35 against Becky Lynch and Charlotte. The former WWE RAW Women's Champion joked that she needed to get better at "faking it" in the ring.

"I need to get better at faking it," Rousey joked. "This [injury] is from the main event at WrestleMania. There was a point in the match where where I was teasing that I was going to throw a girl through a table and then I went, 'Tables are for b----es!' And I threw the table. ... I was coming in hot, and I started punching and sometimes you catch a pinky with an elbow. I remember looking at my hand and seeing I had six knuckles. I was like, 'Man, I have to punch so much more after this. [Laughs]"

Late last month on her YouTube channel, Rousey noted that she underwent surgery on her right pinky, had two pins inserted into her hand, and she would be wearing a cast for four weeks. Rousey wasn't sure if she'll be back to WWE or not as she wants to wait and see how she feels after having a child.

You can see more of Rousey's interview in the video above.

