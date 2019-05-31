We're now over a year removed from one of the scariest scenes in recent memory in Impact Wrestling. During a tag match involving Eddie Edwards and oVe, Sami Callihan used a baseball bat to strike a chair near Edwards' head.

The bat ricocheted and caught Edwards in the face, breaking numerous facial bones in the process. Callihan recalled that moment and shared what he thinks of Edwards during a recent Impact media call.

"I'm proud of Eddie Edwards as he finally quit being a boring son a b*** and grew some balls," stated Callihan. "Now Eddie Edwards has had one of the best runs of his career and is a complete mad man. I like this Eddie Edwards a lot more than the other Eddie Edwards because I know he will go out and bleed and fight. He'll bite a man's nose off; he don't care. I think it's just a matter of time until you see Eddie Edwards back in the World Title picture as well."

Callihan is a big fan of social media and used it quite often to get over during his feud with Edwards. He was asked about social media's impact in pro wrestling.

"Social media is not just big in pro wrestling, it's big in the world. If you break it down, our president was elected due to social media," Callihan said before adding that a popular or unpopular opinion expressed on social media can change someone's life.

"The world will never be the same again as long as social media is still present."

Becoming stale in wrestling is quite common and Callihan was asked how he goes about in keeping his hardcore matches unique and interesting.

"People seem to forget that at one point I was one of the best technical wrestlers and strong-style wrestlers on the planet. Over the past couple of years, I've gotten back into hardcore and deathmatch wrestling because I was bored doing wristlocks and headlocks. I wanna be the first guy to do a lot of different stuff on tv and on a national platform," said Callihan.

"I bring it to tv as a homage to all the guys I looked up to when I first got into the business."

TV Tapings for the weekly TV show, Impact!, will be held June 6-7 at Melrose Ballroom in NYC.