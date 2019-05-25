Tattoo artist, Jonathan Garcia, posted photos of Sasha Banks showing off her new tattoo. On the inside of her bottom lip she got "Protect."
Banks is currently taking time off from WWE with her last appearance being at WrestleMania 35 when she and Bayley dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles to The IIconics. Banks had reportedly threatened to quit the company over WrestleMania weekend.
Last week, Banks posted a photo of herself and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus along with lyrics from Stratus' theme song. Yesterday, Stratus did the reverse of that and Banks retweeted it. In the replies Banks wrote, "I'm a mark" with a heart emoji.
WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley replied to her, "It's time," which Banks also retweeted. Later on, Banks also sent out "Wrestling" with a heart emoji.
Hustlin' every day, I'm on my way to that sharp light— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) May 24, 2019
It's my destiny, to be bigger, yeah I got fight
And all the visions of sitting high on my own gold throne
Never listen to criticism, I built my own
From the bottom, I've gotton myself in my own zone
Never stop and I made it pic.twitter.com/XGFg9gAOVy
???'???? I'm a mark ??— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 24, 2019
It's time— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 24, 2019
Wrestling ??— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 25, 2019