Scarlett Bordeaux reportedly had requested a release from her Impact Wrestling contract last week, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

According to the report, Bordeaux's contract with Impact was until later this summer. Her contract deal is said to pay her per appearance and isn't a guaranteed contract.

While she has been with the company since last year, Bordeaux didn't make her in-ring debut until March 29, 2019, where she pinned Glenn Gilbertti (Disco Inferno).

It's unclear if the request has been granted yet, but her next scheduled event for Impact is the NYC TV tapings in early June. She recently worked the TV tapings in Philadelphia.

Bordeaux joins other Impact stars that have asked for their releases, the most recent being Killer Kross. Kross had signed a multi-year deal with the company last year but is unhappy with the financial aspect of the contract that he tried to renegotiate.

