- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode with Ligero vs. Jordan Devlin, Ilja Dragunov's debut vs. Jack Starz, Jazzy Gabert's debut, Wolfgang vs. Dave Mastiff and more.

- WWE has announced a live Money In the Bank preview to air this Sunday at 2pm ET on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Hosts Mike Rome and Cathy Kelley will be joined by WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and RAW & SmackDown Champion Becky Lynch, just hours before the pay-per-view begins.

WWE Now goes live before WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome will host a live preview of WWE Money in the Bank 2019 on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, Sunday at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. The live preview will feature Universal Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Rollins will give insight into how he's been preparing for his highly anticipated title showdown against AJ Styles. Kingston will talk about getting betrayed by Kevin Owens and his state of mind heading into his championship defense against KO at the always chaotic event. And Becky Two Belts will surely not mince words about her impending two title defenses against Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair. Plus, what is each champion's state of mind knowing that the men's and women's Money in the Bank contract holders will be decided, meaning we could see a cash-in anytime, anywhere? Tune in for a unique, live look at these Superstars before WWE Money in the Bank, streaming Sunday on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

- Former WWE Superstar and former WCW Hardcore Champion Shannon Moore spent the week working as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Moore wrote on Twitter, "What a great week at the @WWE Performance Center Guest Coaching Men and Woman of @WWENXT .The amount of Talent in this facility is out of this world. Thanks to all the Staff and Talent for the amazing week!"

