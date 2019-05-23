- As seen above, WWE has released the tribute video that will air before Monday's Memorial Day edition of RAW.

- Bray Wyatt turns 32 years old today while former TNA Tag Team Champion Alex Shelley turns 36.

- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels took to Twitter this week and praised the WWE NXT UK match between Pete Dunne and WWE UK Champion WALTER, which was their rematch from the "Takeover: New York" event.

Michaels wrote, "The @PeteDunneYxB & @WalterAUT re-match is a MUST SEE match on @WWENetwork today !!! Perhaps the biggest @NXTUK matchup to date!!!"

You can see Shawn's full tweet below: