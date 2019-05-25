SmackDown Live ring announcer Greg Hamilton called The Usos the greatest tag team on the planet. He though made an exception that involves tonight's event in Las Vegas, AEW Double Or Nothing. This was all in a now-deleted tweet.

Hamilton went on to say that the only other argument was if tonight in Vegas The New Day happened to be there. He did say great match, but then ended with but nah fam.

The match that Hamilton is talking about is the AAA World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix match. The Young Bucks did retain their titles tonight, which you can get live coverage for Double Or Nothing by clicking here.

Before the tweet was deleted, The Revival's Scott Dawson replied to it with, "Arn Anderson says we're the best..."



