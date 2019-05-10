Hip Hop Icon Snoop Dogg shared a photo of him, his son, and his cousin Sasha Banks on Instagram this evening. He simply captioned the photo, "Family."

For those who forgot Snoop Dogg is a WWE Hall of Famer. He was the celebrity inductee in the Class of 2016. In the past, Snoop has been a special guest host of RAW and master of ceremonies at WrestleMania 24. The above video is when Snoop Dogg rapped Sasha Banks to the ring at WrestleMania 32.

Now Sasha Banks hasn't appeared for WWE since losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35. Losing the titles is what caused the start of the drama between her and WWE. She went as far as reportedly trying to quit the company.

Banks was supposed to be in this year's Women's Money in the Bank ladder match but was replaced by Dana Brooke because of her issues with WWE. It was also confirmed that Sasha Banks did not travel to Europe with the rest of the WWE RAW roster. The European tour kicked off in Ireland on May 8.

Anyway, Sasha Banks did acknowledge the photo and replied with two purple heart emojis.

Below is the photo of them: