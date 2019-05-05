Yesterday we asked who you thought would win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, taking place on May 19. The eight participants are: Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Carmella, and Ember Moon.

While there wasn't really a winner, there were three clear favorites in the comments: Bliss, Bayley, and Rose. With Bayley, some felt this will be what's needed to get her to the next level, or possibly a way to turn her heel. Rose could help shake things up on SmackDown as a singles run seems inevitable with her. People picking Bliss mostly were going by how WWE books in the past and wouldn't be surprised if she gets the nod later this month.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments.

Billy Walker:

"I'd go with Mandy Rose. Mandy being the sneaky heel with the case being protected by Sonya makes a lot of sense. Plus, I'd be willing to bet she'd have a custom gold painted case and WWE seem to be all about giving Superstars custom versions of anything right now."

Princess Giselle:

"Alexa feels like the only real option to me. She's been on TV every week while injured, so she should make a strong comeback. What better way than win the MITB?"

ts418:

"Bayley with the heel turn makes the most sense."

cookie_dough:

"Anyone but not Alexa or Carmella. Will be cool if Dana Brooke wins and cashes it on the NXT Women's Champion as she needs to spend a few more years in NXT."

rip daniels:

"Mandy Rose. They need fresh competition for the SmackDown title. The Becky / Charlotte stuff is old and tired. Time for Mandy to make that next step."

