Here are spoilers via PWInsider for tonight's Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This is the second night that Impact has been in Philadelphia. For yesterday's results please click here.

* Dezmond Xavier defeated Jake Crist.

* Tessa Blanchard defeated Disco Inferno (The match lasted for like 15 seconds)

* The North and Moose did an in-ring promo trashing ECW. This set up a six-man tag team match for later tonight.

* The Deaner Cousins defeated The Desi Hit Squad.

* Eddie Edwards defeated Killer Kross (Hardcore Match). ECW legend Sandman showed up and helped Edwards. He then presented him with a new Singapore Cane.

* X-Division Champion Rich Swann and Willie Mack defeated Michael Elgin and Johnny Impact.

* The match between Knockouts Champion Taya and Rosemary doesn't finish because Jessicka Havoc and Jim Mitchell arrive.

* OVE defeated Fallah Bah and Scarlett Bordeaux.

* Jordynne Grace defeated Keira Hogan.

* The Rascalz defeated LAX for the Impact Tag Team titles, but the referee was knocked down. A second referee did come, but the first referee called for a DQ, so no title change.

* Su Yung defeated Alisha Edwards.

* Ace Austin defeated Cousin Jake Deaner.

* Rob Van Dam and Sabu and Tommy Dreamer defeated The North and Moose. Post-Match, Dreamer did a speech about Philadelphia and the Arena.