- Above is the latest WWE List This featuring five WWE stars you didn't know wore masks. The list included: AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, John Cena, and The Hardys.

- A new Table for 3 will air this Monday after RAW on the WWE Network. The latest show will feature Reby Hardy, Giovanna Angle, and Kim Orton; the wives of Matt Hardy, Kurt Angle, and Randy Orton.

- Last month a GoFundMe campaign was started to help Ricochet's mother after her home was destroyed in a fire. As of today, the campaign raised $14,682 for his family to get back on their feet. Yesterday, Ricochet tweeted out a 'thank you' message from his mom to everyone who gave their support.

"I would like to send a very heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported me during this devastating time. I don't think I can put into words what it has meant to me. First of all, I want to thank my son (aka Ricochet) for being the man he is. Always thinking of his family and doing anything he can to show us his love and support, and for having a caring heart. Never forgetting where he came from.

"Second, I want to thank all of his awesome fans for their support, whether it be money, prayers, or words of encouragement. I wish I could have thanked each of you personally. I just hope each of you see this and know I really do appreciate the love you have for my son and that you showed it by supporting his family in a time of need. Again, thank you so very much. And finally, to all of our friends and family, you all know I love you even if haven't kept in touch for awhile. It's so great to know you are there for me when I needed you."