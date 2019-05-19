With her victory over Tessa Blanchard at Impact Wrestling Homecoming, Taya Valkyrie claimed her first Knockouts Championship. She successfully defended the title against Jordynne Grace at Rebellion which saw a total of three matches involving women's wrestlers.

The Knockouts Division is really taking off for Impact and Valkyrie spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast about the positivity surrounding the Knockouts Division.

"I believe with Impact, what sets us apart is that every single one of us has a storyline or angle going forward," said Valkyrie. "We're all being showcased in different ways. I mean, look at Rebellion – there were three different women's matches. That is a huge deal and on our weekly TV show as well, everyone has their place.

"I'm very proud to be a part of that and to be at the top of it at this time."

Valkyrie went on to say that with the Knockouts, there is a refreshing presence of energy and everyone always contributes new ideas which helps replace the status quo.

"It's really great to be a part of something that is reconstructing what is Impact Wrestling and I feel like everything is going in the right direction," said Valkyrie.

One of the other women's matches at Rebellion featured Gail Kim and Tessa Blanchard in which Blanchard was victorious. After the match, the two embraced and hugged which didn't sit well with Valkyrie.

"Like why are we hugging? This is pro wrestling [laughs]. No, I thought it was a great match. Gail Kim is someone that I looked up to and continue to look up to for guidance and support. She was really at the forefront when women's wrestlers were trying to rattle the cage and make some noise. She did that in WWE and TNA and continues to be an inspiration to all of us in the Knockouts locker room," stated Valkyrie.

"That was a really great moment for her and I know what Tessa's potential is. I've wrestled her many times, so what else would you expect? Every woman that was involved at Rebellion did an excellent job of contributing what they had to, entertaining the crowd and leaving everyone happy."

Kim came out of retirement for that match and then went back into retirement afterwards. But Valkyrie held out hope that she would be able to face off with Kim in the ring again.

"I've only had the chance to wrestle Gail once, but I would absolutely love to face her again. That would be a dream! But it's ultimately up to her and whatever she wants to do I will support," said Valkyrie.

Kim's main job is as an Impact road agent and Valkyrie talked about her contributions to the Knockouts Division.

"I think what makes Gail really special as an agent is that she's been there," stated Valkyrie. "She understands where we're coming from. She understands frustrations and success. She understands coming up with ideas and is always open to listening to us, not only from a professional standpoint but a personal standpoint.

"I really respect her for continuing to be a bad ass and anytime I have an issue I know I can go to her. We all trust her and she's a positive person to have backstage that we know has our support 120 percent."

Kim is unique in her role because there aren't many female road agents or producers in any wrestling promotion. Valkyrie said that should change.

"There should be more of it. I think she is the best person for the job and I'm really glad to have her there... We have more women's matches and more women in every aspect in every profession right now. Why not have another agent," asked Valkyrie.

Taya Valkyrie is the current Impact Wrestling Knockout's Champion. She can be seen every Friday night at 10 pm EST as part of Impact Wrestling on Pursuit and Twitch.

General tickets for Slammiversary will go on-sale this Monday, May 20 at impactwrestling.com.TV Tapings for the weekly TV show, Impact!, will be held June 6-7 at Melrose Ballroom in NYC.

