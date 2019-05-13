- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW from London, England in this new video.

- WWE taped the following matches today in London, England for this week's Main Event episode:

* Titus O'Neil vs. EC3

* The Revival vs. The Lucha House Party

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Triple H tweeted the following today to reveal the logo and hype the WWE NXT "Takeover: Toronto" event, which takes place during WWE SummerSlam weekend in August from the Scotiabank Arena. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

He wrote, "@WWENXT is prepared to take over #SummerSlam weekend... Get ready for #NXTTakeOver: Toronto LIVE from the @ScotiabankArena on Saturday, August 10th. Tickets go on sale THIS Friday at 10am. #WeAreNXT @WWENXT"

