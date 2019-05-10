The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder spoke with The Sun during WrestleMania 35 weekend for an interview that's just been released. The two revealed that they work better when they're fighting to prove themselves.

"We work great with chips on our shoulders. We work great being a-holes," Dash said. "That's just something we've always used to fuel us and help us get where we wanted to go. We're on the right trajectory."

Dawson admitted that their run on WWE's main roster has been full of ups and downs.

"The experience in WWE has been exactly what you've watched – it's been up and down," Dawson said. "Going into our main roster debut we were on a personal and creative high. But we had some unfortunate incidents – life happens. It's what happens in this and any sport. When we came in and beat The New Day, with that kind of reaction, maybe that boosted our ego a little too much. It was like someone said, 'Settle down, let's put that chip back on your shoulder.'"

Dawson also commented on the in-ring product that The Revival brings when they're in the ring, calling it great wrestling.

"There's good wrestling and there's bad wrestling. What we do every night of the week is good wrestling – great wrestling if you ask me," Dawson said. "Every night I lace up my boots up and I every night I take a breath and say, 'It's going to be a good match.' With as much humility as I can muster up, there aren't too many people who are as good as we are."

As we previously reported, The Revival reportedly asked for their release from the company this past January. Their contracts expire in April of 2020.