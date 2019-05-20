- The latest episode of WWE Now above features Cathy Kelley running down Sunday's Money In The Bank pay-per-view.

- WWE has released Uncaged VIII, the latest collection of past music by former WWE music director Jim Johnston. You can listen to it at Apple Music at this link, below is the track listing:

01. I Don't Suck (Olympic Remix) [Kurt Angle]

02. Ain't No Stoppin' Me (The Gold Standard Remix) [Shelton Benjamin]

03. Derailer (A-Train)

04. Love to Fight (Finlay)

05. Pale Rider (Mordecai)

06. The Alpha Male (Marcus Cor Von)

07. Kingdom Come (Jerry Lawler)

08. Rockabilly (Billy Gunn & Honky Tonk Man)

09. The Lumberjacks (In Your House)

10. Main Yash Hun (Punjabi Remix) [Jinder Mahal]

11. Blue Chipper (Rocky Maivia)

12. Hard Pill to Swallow (Kofi Kingston)

13. Pomp and Circumstance (Piano Tribute) [Macho Man Randy Savage]

- The Undertaker and Dustin Rhodes appeared at the Nine Line Apparels Run for the Wounded 5K/10K at the Historic Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Georgia on Saturday. Proceeds from the race are going towards building a Veterans Village for homeless veterans in Savannah. Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Timothy Villalpando for sending us the photo below from the event.

Dustin is scheduled to return to action at AEW Double Or Nothing this Saturday against his brother, Cody Rhodes. The Undertaker will return to the ring to face Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown on Friday, June 7th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

James Maxwell contributed to this article.