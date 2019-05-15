At today's WarnerMedia Upfronts in New York City, WarnerMedia officially announced that AEW will be airing in prime time on TNT later this year. AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, were amongst the stars from the promotion who attended this morning's event.

As seen in the video above, The Bucks spoke with WrestlingNews.co at the event and discussed what they feel that the upstart needs to do in order to differentiate themselves from WWE.

"It's gotta look different, it's gotta feel different," Nick said.

"It's got to be shot different. Whatever do they do, we have to do the opposite," Matt aded. "If that means that they have a PG type of show, we should have a more edgy type of show. Our matches should look different and the things we do in the matches should be different. Our stories should be different, they should be more complex."

In recent months, there have been many reports of WWE talent being unhappy backstage. Tye Dillinger and Luke Harper even took to Twitter to announce that they were requesting their releases. While Dillinger's was granted, Harper found his extended. The Bucks were asked if there are WWE talent looking to join AEW.

"I think so, we've heard the chatter a lot. We have a lot of friends that work there so we hear it from them too," Nick said. "I feel like we've changed the landscape of wrestling and it's gonna give them some competition."

The company has had some major signings over the past several months, including Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. When asked who else they might be looking to bring on board, Nick noted that there might be a couple that they can't yet mention.

"Take a look at our roster," Nick said. "Those are all the guys we've wanted. There may be a couple that I can't talk about yet.

"We might be negotiating right now with some. We want surprises to happen and we have a big show in 10 days, Double Or Nothing in Las Vegas."

Matt added, "You never know who you're gonna see in Las Vegas."

AEW's first show, the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, takes place on Saturday, May 25th from Las Vegas, Nevada. As always, Wrestling Inc. will provide live coverage of the event.