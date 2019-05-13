- As we've noted, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch officially went public with their relationship on social media this week. Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at Superstar reactions to the WWE power couple.

- WWE held two dark main events after today's RAW tapings at the O2 Arena in London, England. The first dark main event saw AJ Styles defeat Drew McIntyre by disqualification. The DQ finish came after McIntyre used a steel chair on Styles. The second match saw Rollins retain his WWE Universal Title over Baron Corbin.

- The Bella Twins represented WWE at the NBCUniversal Upfronts at Radio City Music Hall in New York City earlier today. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella appeared on stage to promote WWE RAW and Total Bellas, as noted in Nikki's Instagram post. There's no word yet on if Total Bellas or Miz & Mrs. were also discussed. Below are a few photos of the twins at the presentation: