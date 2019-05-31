WWE and NXT will celebrate a milestone event this Saturday with TakeOver: XXV. Not only is it the 25th edition of the TakeOver series, but it is also a standalone event as there is no WWE pay-per-view attached to it.

Triple H was asked how this TakeOver is different than the ones before it during a media call on Thursday.

"It feels a little bit different because for me it's slightly less busy," revealed Triple H. "Nothing is ever quiet around here, but since we're not ramping up for back-to-back events, plus it's right down the street…it's a little less [busy] for me.

"I don't think for the talent it's anything less of anything. They are extremely excited to be here in Connecticut. The NXT talents are young, hungry and ready to prove something."

One of those NXT talents ready to prove something is Tyler Breeze who came back to NXT and is looking to stamp himself into the mix.

The Viking Raiders recently got the call up to the main roster even though they were the NXT Tag Team Champions. Triple H discussed why the decision was made for them to vacate the tag titles instead of dropping them.

"It's always a mix of the story and how you want to build to something like that. …Do you want to put them into something and try to build a big storyline and negate the fact that, in some ways, they're gone? Or do you vacate and try to let teams come up and fight amongst themselves to do it? It's always a mix on how you want to get there with those things," stated Triple H before referencing the four-way ladder match to determine the new champs.

"I don't think anybody will complain about a ladder match with this level of talent. I'm excited to see it and I think you could look at everybody in there and make an argument as to who should take those titles."

The topic then turned to NXT Superstar Matt Riddle who spent years as an MMA fighter. Triple H was asked about the possibility of Riddle some day going back to MMA.

"We obviously talked to Matt about it. There's no set in stone template on how to deal with this stuff. We have talent that all the time gets offers to do other things," said Triple H.

He then made a comparison with Riddle to an Indian wrestler they have who is a big TV/movie star in India and they let him leave sometimes to take care of offers he gets. He then returns to WWE and picks up where he left off.

"You bring up Matt Riddle who's one of my favorite talents out there. He brings an intensity and a dynamic that very few bring to the ring," said Triple H. "The question would be if an offer came, then would that even be something he'd be interested in doing because he's having the time of his life. He might, but I don't know if he would want to do something different. But he loves what he does and it shows because he's one of the best in the world."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.