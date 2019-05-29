- Above is the latest video package for Triple H vs. Randy Orton at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode at 3pm ET on the WWE Network will feature Kassius Ohno vs. Jack Gallagher, Nina Samuels vs. NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm, and six-man main event action with British Strong Style taking on WWE UK Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network, the final episode before Saturday's "Takeover: XXV" event:

* Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair

* Kushida vs. Drew Gulak

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Forotten Sons

* Appearances by NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, The Undisputed Era, others

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- The Miz will return to MTV tonight to host MTV's Challenge War of the Worlds Reunion special at 9pm ET. He tweeted the following on the appearance: