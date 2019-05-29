- Above is the latest video package for Triple H vs. Randy Orton at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.
- Today's WWE NXT UK episode at 3pm ET on the WWE Network will feature Kassius Ohno vs. Jack Gallagher, Nina Samuels vs. NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm, and six-man main event action with British Strong Style taking on WWE UK Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel.
- The following matches were taped for tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network, the final episode before Saturday's "Takeover: XXV" event:
* Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair
* Kushida vs. Drew Gulak
* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Forotten Sons
* Appearances by NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, The Undisputed Era, others
NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.
- The Miz will return to MTV tonight to host MTV's Challenge War of the Worlds Reunion special at 9pm ET. He tweeted the following on the appearance:
TONIGHT, I host the @ChallengeMTV #WarOfTheWorldsReunion w/ @lolojones and a lot of answers make me do this. Don't miss it at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/06SDcGKVT8— The Miz (@mikethemiz) May 29, 2019