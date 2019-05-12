The Allure (Angelina Love, Velvet Sky, and Mandy Leon) first came together during ROH/NJPW's G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden and since then they have been making waves and not friends in the Women of Honor division.

Earlier this week, Velvet Sky explained that she wanted to add more "sizzle" to the company.

Today Velvet Sky revealed who is behind their entrance music, which just so happens to be the iconic late '80s hair metal band, Skid Row. The entrance song is called Get Familiar.

Sky wrote along with sharing a video: "What's even more alluring about The Allure is that Official Skid Row does our new entrance music, titled Get Familiar. "

You can watch the video below: