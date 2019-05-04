- Above, Nikki Bella showed off her new master bedroom in Los Angeles, California. The Bella Twins YouTube channel currently has 2.2 million subscribers.

- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle—who recently signed a new five-year deal with WWE—did a Facebook Q&A with his fans. Angle was asked who he thought is the most promising talent among the 205 Live roster.

"I really like Drew Gulak," Angle wrote. "He's a great performer and very entertaining when he gets the opportunity to be. He isn't afraid to make an ass out of himself...LOL"

- NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream tweeted out yesterday some thoughts about the WWE and those who work for the company.

"This 'BUSINESS' is an ENTERTAINMENT company. A publicly traded, multi-billion dollar grossing, ENTERTAINMENT company. 3 LETTERED SATIRICAL SPORT. Understand each of us have made a choice two sacrifice our health for personal gain. Outside of that, stop taking yourselves so serious, it's not the carnival anymore. BUSINESS IS CHANGING."