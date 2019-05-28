There continues to be a lot of conflicting reports about whether Sami Zayn name-dropping All Elite Wrestling on Monday's RAW episode was scripted. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the mention was part of the script, while Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that Zayn improvised that line.

Regardless, former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes that WWE and AEW "are in bed together." Russo noted the relationship that WWE had with ECW in the 1990s as precedent.

"Unless @WWE is IN BED with @AEWrestling they have ABSOLUTELY lost their minds by acknowledging them on THEIR FLAGSHIP SHOW," Russo tweeted. "#1 NEVER acknowledges #2. Conspiracy? Not when you look at Paul Heyman/ECW being in bed with WWE from the jump."

Russo later wrote, "There's NO QUESTION that @WWE & @AEWrestling are in bed together--NONE. Several things don't add up. When you look at the entire picture it becomes evident."

You can see Russo's tweets below:

Watching RAW on DVR--Unless @WWE is IN BED with @AEWrestling they have ABSOLUTELY lost their minds by acknowledging them on THEIR FLAGSHIP SHOW. #1 NEVER acknowledges #2. Conspiracy? Not when you look at Paul Heyman/ECW being in bed with WWE from the jump. — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) May 28, 2019

There's NO QUESTION that @WWE & @AEWrestling are in bed together--NONE. Several things don't add up. When you look at the entire picture it becomes evident. I'm going to invite the @CnsprcyHrsmn on the new "Truth with Consequences" to lay this all out. Bro---YOU'RE BEING WORKED. pic.twitter.com/Mx6fchaGnZ — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) May 28, 2019