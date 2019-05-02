WWE UK Champion WALTER recently spoke with The Daily Star and said he's different from 99% of other wrestlers because he won't let his emotions connect with anything to do with wrestling, as he focuses on just himself.

WALTER has held titles in at least 9 promotions across Europe, but he told The Daily Star that titles and accolades mean nothing to him because he instead finds meaning in his own performances.

"That's also the difference between me and 99% of my fellow wrestlers. My wife, family and friends they mean everything to me," WALTER said. "But when I'm in a Pro Wrestling environment, I'm focused on the task and in charge of my emotions, I won't let my emotions connect with anything I do in Pro Wrestling.

"What I had to do to achieve certain things - that makes me proud - proud of myself. Not a belt, company or being a part of something. I step in the ring for this sport and to restore the honor of it. To show the world that the purest form of pro wrestling is still the most efficient, I need to be in the top spot wherever I go."

The interview was done to promote the Title Unification match between WALTER, the PROGRESS World Champion, and Trent Seven, the PROGRESS Atlas Champion. The match will take place on May 5 in London, England at the PROGRESS Wrestling Super Strong Style 16 event. WALTER took shots at Seven and said he never believed he could achieve anything as a singles wrestler. He also commented on Seven's partners in British Strong Style - Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne. WALTER defeated Dunne to capture the WWE UK Title at NXT "Takeover: New York" last month, ending a 685-day reign.

"Looking back at it I always thought Trent Seven is the obvious bad influence for him," WALTER said of Bate. "If you compare them both, it's obvious that Tyler is the one who works harder. Trent is always running around backstage, cracking jokes, getting dressed very late and all those things. So I never believed that Trent Seven could achieve anything as a singles wrestler. It surprised me even to more to see him win the ATLAS Title and defend it with such commitment and passion. He has beaten some of the best, including my friend Timothy Thatcher.

"I respect Pete Dunne for his ability and skill - I think the audience in New York saw a competition with a level of intensity that can only be shown by people, that carry the spirit of Pro Wrestling in them. There are not a lot of colleagues left with this attribute - too bad Pete surrounds himself with people that [do not] take this sport serious enough."