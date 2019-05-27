- Above is behind-the-scenes footage from the 2019 WWE Performance Center Combine. The full competition is now available for viewing on the WWE Network. Bianca Belair dominated for the women's division while Riddick Moss was at the top of the men's division.

- The August set of WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University has been announced for Thursday, August 15. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 14 and will quickly sell out. As noted, NXT will return to Full Sail for back-to-back tapings on Wednesday, June 12 and Thursday, June 13. Those tapings will feature the fallout from Saturday's "Takeover: XXV" event in Bridgeport, CT.

- As Josh reported earlier, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch noted on Twitter this weekend that she wrestled a closed-door match with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

Lynch wrote, "Over the weekend the Toughest SOB in WWE and Stone Cold had a closed-door match—and like Rocky and Apollo Creed the outcome of me winning will never be known."

It looks like they were filming for Austin's new "Straight Up Steve Austin" reality series that will air for 7 episodes on the USA Network, beginning on Monday, August 12 after RAW goes off the air. Each half-hour episode will feature Stone Cold and a celebrity guest swapping stories about their lives and careers during "one-of-a-kind custom-tailored adventures in different cities across America." Lynch was announced as one of the guests, along with country singer Trace Adkins, NASCAR's Dale Earnhardt Jr., comedian Gabriel Iglesias, NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield, actor Rob Riggle, and Impractical Jokers star Sal Volcano.

The interview between Lynch and Austin was filmed inside of a wrestling ring. The announcement for the show noted that with the "unique interview format, there's no studio, no couch and no cue cards -- just a straight-up good time and some good old-fashioned American fun." There's no word yet on when Lynch's episode will air, but we will keep you updated.

