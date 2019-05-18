One of New Japan Pro Wrestling's beloved stars, Will Ospreay, spoke about the likelihood of signing with All Elite Wrestling.

In a recent interview with Catch World, the Aerial Assassin expressed more aptitude to work with AEW rather than work directly for the promotion.

"Probably not," Ospreay answered when asked if he would sign with AEW. "Unless, if NJPW does a little business deal with them. I hope they do, I really do. I'd love to do some work with AEW. But as far as 'Would I sign a contract with AEW?'. Absolutely not."

Though open-minded about being in an AEW ring in some form, Ospreay cited logistical issues and personal preferences as major turn-offs for signing a full time contract with AEW.

"It requires me to move to America," Ospreay said. "It's not that I don't like America, it's just I like Japan. I love everything about Japan. I love England as well. I wouldn't get to see my family. Although, you could counter argue it- there could be some stuff."

Ospreay also expressed concern about how he'd mesh with the current influx of AEW talent.

"If I went now, I would just be another guy in the pond," Ospreay said referring the consistent AEW signings.

Despite his early success in wrestling, Ospreay feels he has a lot more business left to conduct in New Japan before moving on elsewhere.

"If I was to ever go, I want to accomplish all the things on my little bucket list and then go 'Okay, let's try something new'," Ospreay said. "But I haven't even scratched the surface of what I could do in New Japan."

Ospreay also noted that he is not interested in signing with WWE or their NXT UK brand, saying that the world's biggest promotion is not a right fit for him.

"I don't want to work for WWE, it's not for me," Ospreay stated. "It's just not for me. I love New Japan. I love everything about Japanese wrestling."

Ospreay is currently competing in NJPW's Best of the Super Jr. until May 25, 2019. Ospreay is not yet confirmed to take part at Dominion on June 9, 2019.

