Neville Vs. Will Ospreay RevPro Event Sells Out In Record Time, Ospreay Responds

By Daniel Yanofsky | December 04, 2018

One match can make a difference. It was only a few days ago when Revolution Pro Wrestling announced that Will Ospreay would be going one-on-one against PAC (former WWE star Neville) at HIGH STAKES inside York Hall in London. It appears that fans couldn't wait for the match, as the promotion announced that the event is sold out.

In fact, the one match announcement made history, making it the fastest sellout in York Hall history.


It is quite the accomplishment, especially considering how many pro wrestling events have been held at the venue. The match against Ospreay is considered one of the first rematches the former Neville will have since his contract expired with WWE this past August.

Ospreay took to Twitter to discuss the historic announcement. He talks about this being a dream match and that moments like this are the reason why UK wrestling can thrive without being a part of the system. He also seems to talk about WWE recently locking down talent for their NXT UK roster.


HIGH STAKES takes place on February 15, 2019.

