Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* Conflicting reports about Sami Zayn's AEW - RAW reference

* WWE confiscating AEW signs at Smackdown

* Jon Moxley facing Joey Janela at Fyter Fest

* AEW signing Luchasaurus

* Elias winning and losing the WWE 24/7 Championship

* WWE canceling another Monday night Smackdown Live event

Nick's interview with Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Brian Cage. Featuring Cage discussing:

* The frustration he feels being Impact Champion while injured

* Michael Elgin joining Impact Wrestling

* His Impact title win not closing Rebellion

* Who he wants to face at Slammiversary

* WWE's 24/7 Championship

Scott Fishman's interview with Triple A's Dorian Roldan

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.