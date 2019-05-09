Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* Big E commenting on what appear to be racially insensitive posts from Lars Sullivan's past

* The latest on Sasha Banks - WWE standoff

* Luke Harper being paid by WWE to sit at home

* Roman Reigns being double advertised for RAW and Smackdown shows this Monday

* Mauro Ranallo reportedly signing a new WWE deal

* Lana's idea for how to improve WWE's ratings

Nick's interview with former WWE and WCW Superstar Barry Horowitz. Featuring Barry discussing:

* His original WWE plans, his time in WCW

* His recent talks with WWE

* What makes for a good enhancement talent

* Advice to frustrated wrestlers

* The WWE Hall of Fame

Nick's interview with Impact Wrestling's Ethan Page. During the interview Ethan discusses:

* The North's Impact Wrestling debut

* Tag teams main eventing Rebellion

* Don Callis pushing him to get in shape

* The possibility of AEW and Impact working together

