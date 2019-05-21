Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days, including:

* Brock Lesnar capturing the WWE men's Money In The Bank contract

* Bayley winning the WWE women's MITB contract and WWE Smackdown Women's Championship

* Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe's injuries coming out of their MITB match

* Mick Foley introducing the WWE 24/7 Championship

* Updates on Alexa Bliss' condition

* The latest WWE Super Showdown matches

* Adam Page vs PAC off of AEW's Double or Nothing

Nick's interview with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Featuring Angle discussing:

* His role in the new independent film Chasing Molly

* What could bring him out of retirement for one more match

* Being looked at as a liability by WWE

* AEW's deal with TNT

* Why Baron Corbin was his final WWE opponent

Nick's interview with pro wrestling journalism legend Bill Apter. Featuring Apter discussing:

* His close relationships with Bruiser Brody and The Von Erichs

* The reported friction between Triple H and Vince McMahon

* WWE's declining ratings

* How AEW's TNT deal will affect WWE

* His love of karaoke and upcoming appearances at Starrcast 2

