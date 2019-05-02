Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* Daniel Bryan reportedly being cleared for in-ring action

* Jon Moxley's future

* Backstage EC3 - Dixie Carter news

* Lio Rush's explosive interview

* Rhyno returning to the indies

* Why CM Punk probably won't be at Double or Nothing

Nick's interview with Impact Wrestling's Rohit Raju. Featuring Rohit discussing:

* Executive producing this Saturday's episode of MLW Fusion

Scott Fishman's interview with AEW Spanish commentator Hugo Savinovich

