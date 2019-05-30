Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* Jon Moxley's explosive interview with Chris Jericho

* Highlights from Triple H's NXT Takeover XXV Media Call

* Matt Riddle vs Roderick Strong

* NXT's Rachel Evers being hit by a drunk driver

* Lars Sullivan deleting his Twitter account

* Mick Foley being announced for Starrcast 2

Nick's interview with Jon Moxley's viral video director Nick Mondo. Featuring Mondo discussing:

* His time as a deathmatch wrestler before becoming a filmmaker

* How he came about befriending Jon Moxley

* What the original pitch for the "prison break" video was from Moxley

* The creative process that went into the videos they made

* Fans finding "clues" that didn't exist in the videos

* His desire to keep working with Moxley, NJPW and AEW

Scott Fishman's interview with newly signed MLW wrestlers Ross and Marshall Von Erich

