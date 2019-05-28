Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days, including:

* Jon Moxley officially debuting for AEW

* Adam Page and Chris Jericho set to collide for the AEW Championship

* Awesome Kong debuting for AEW

* Joey Ryan reportedly turning down an AEW contract

* Sami Zayn mentioning AEW on RAW

* Mike and Maria Kanellis' WWE contracts coming up

* Baron Corbin facing Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship at Super Showdown

The full audio from Wrestling Inc's Hootenanny from Starrcast 2

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.