Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* The return of Jon Moxley

* Brock Lesnar retiring from MMA

* Big names returning for WWE's next Saudi Arabia show

* Jeff Hardy announcing he's getting surgery

* The latest Money In The Bank competitors

* RAW's historically low viewership

Nick's interview with Impact Wrestling's Rohit Raju. Featuring Rohit discussing:

* Nearly getting fired by Impact over his social media feud with Scarlett Bordeaux

* Why The Desi Hit Squad hasn't been pushed in Impact

* Who he'd like to wrestle in Impact

* Not wanting to be stereotyped as an "Indian wrestler"

* Working with Gama Singh

Nick's interview with Impact Wrestling's Gail Kim. Featuring Gail discussing:

* Coming out of retirement to face Gail Kim

* Whether she plans on wrestling more

* Rumors of Sasha Banks sitting out her WWE contract

* Victoria's impending retirement

