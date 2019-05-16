Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* Triple H reportedly being frustrated with the WWE product

* Smackdown's viewership hitting an all-time low

* Titus O'Neil praising Lars Sullivan

* Backstage news on Andrade's WWE push

* Updates on Sheamus' in-ring future

Nick's interview with MLW's Mance Warner. Featuring Mance discussing:

* A dream match with Jon Moxley

* Sami Callihan's support

* Working for MLW

* A possible run in AEW

* Getting bored

Andy Malnoske's interview with Baby Doll

