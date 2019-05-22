Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* AEW announcing Tye Dillinger for Double or Nothing's Buy-In

* The latest on AEW's interest in Jon Moxley

* Dolph Ziggler's surprise return to WWE

* Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens not attending WWE's next Saudi Arabia show

* WWE RAW viewership on the rise

* Mick Foley's comments about the WWE 24/7 Championship

Nick's interview with MLW's Konnan. Featuring Konnan discussing:

* The future of the Lucha Bros in MLW

* How AEW's TNT deal affects MLW

* Austin Aries signing with MLW

* Austin Aries controversial exit from Impact Wrestling

* WWE's booking of Rey Mysterio

* The passing of Silver King

Scott Fishman's interview with comedian and notable pro wrestling fan Ron Funches

