Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of the WINCLY, which you can check it out in the player above. Our WINCLY podcast is released Tuesday-Thursday afternoon.

Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* USA's influence over WWE's new 24/7 Championship

* The latest on when Brock Lesnar will cash-in his MITB

* Why Aleister Black won't be on the Super Showdown card

* Ruby Riott undergoing surgery

* New NXT Takeover XXV matches

* How AEW will crown it's first champion

Nick's interview with AEW's Dustin Rhodes. Featuring Dustin discussing:

* Walking away from WWE

* WWE talent being scared of Vince McMahon

* How personal his match with Cody is

* Not liking the Rhodes Family vs SHIELD match

* AEW's deal with TNT

* The AEW team taking shape

The full audio from Conrad Thompson's Starrcast 2 media call

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.