Michael Wiseman joining Nick to break down the news of the past five days, including:

* Triple H "liking" a tweet critical of Vince McMahon's handling of the WWE product

* Vince McMahon's new "Wild Card Rule"

* Shane McMahon crowning new Smackdown Tag Team Champions

* Backstage news on Becky Lynch's WrestleMania 36 plans

* Lio Rush reportedly turning down a new WWE contract

* Dana Brooke replacing Sasha Banks at Money In The Bank

* The XFL's big broadcast deals

Nick's interview with newly signed Impact Wrestling star Willie Mack. Featuring Mack discussing:

* His new multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling

* His goals in Impact

* Whether he negotiated with AEW or WWE

* His Lucha Underground status

* The return of Jon Moxley

* His WWE release

Nick's interview with independent pro wrestling breakout sensation Dustin "No Legs" Thomas. During the interview Dustin discusses:

* His breakout success as part of Joey Janela's Spring Break 3

* How he's handling all the new offers coming across his desk

* Not embracing the "No Legs" moniker

* Pro wrestling spots he's turned down

