Today's WINCLY episode includes:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to break down the news of the past twenty-four hours, including:

* TV ratings pressure leading to Vince McMahon's Wild Card Rule

* AEW's broadcast deal with ITV

* Dean Ambrose being announced for an upcoming movie

* Daniel Bryan and Erik Rowan as new WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions

* Rhyno revealing details about not re-signing with WWE

Nick's interview with former WWE Crusierweight Champion TJ Perkins. Featuring TJ discussing:

* Making more money on the indies that with WWE

* Why it didn't work out for him at WWE

* Frustrated Superstars taking to social media

* Working with Vince McMahon

* The benefits of having a NXT deal on the main roster

* The launch of AEW, his future plans

Nick's interview with former Impact Wrestling World Champion Johnny Impact. Featuring Johnny discussing:

* Losing the Impact World Championship

* Realizing Brian Cage was injured

* Wrestling in his first Ultimate X match

* How pro wrestlers deal with their grievances

