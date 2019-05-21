- We noted before how WWE released a video this afternoon showing The Singh Brothers plotting on how to win the new WWE 24/7 Title from R-Truth on tonight's SmackDown. As seen above and below, they also posted videos of Matt Hardy and Heavy Machinery coming up with ideas on how to get the gold. It looks like social media will play a big part in promoting the 24/7 storyline each week.
- Zelina Vega took to Twitter this afternoon and posted a funny backstage clip of husband Aleister Black chasing off a creeper, Xavier Woods. You can see the clip below:
May 21, 2019
- Speaking of the new WWE 24/7 Title, WWE has a new poll asking fans who has been their favorite champion so far - Titus O'Neil, Robert Roode or the current champion, R-Truth. As of this writing, 69% voted for Truth while 22% voted for Roode and 9% voted for Titus, the first champion.
Below are new tweets on the WWE 24/7 Title chase from King Maxel, Drake Maverick and Truth:
??@WWEMaverick @RonKillings pic.twitter.com/b78E4CxAQ9— KING MAXEL (@BABYHARDYBRAND) May 21, 2019
Stay away. https://t.co/uY3mFpOXqh— My Shoot Name Brand (@WWEMaverick) May 21, 2019
''m filling up for gas on way to #SDLive— My Shoot Name Brand (@WWEMaverick) May 21, 2019
If you see this man''@' me IMMEDIATELY!!! #WWE #RAW https://t.co/vddSB6WFHY
I am somewhere IN AMERICA on the search for @RonKillings & the @WWE #247Championship— My Shoot Name Brand (@WWEMaverick) May 21, 2019
Here are my findings...#WWE #RAW #247Title #SDLive pic.twitter.com/S1M3utiK1P
The search for @RonKillings & the @WWE #247Title continues.— My Shoot Name Brand (@WWEMaverick) May 21, 2019
Earlier I received an anonymous tip to his location... #WWE #RAW #SDLive #247Championship pic.twitter.com/6xv3aovgcu
Have you seen @RonKillings in any of your establishments? https://t.co/ue2yg5HleU— My Shoot Name Brand (@WWEMaverick) May 21, 2019
The search for @RonKillings continues...#WWE @WWE #247Championship #247Title #SDLive pic.twitter.com/1kt2ji86ny— My Shoot Name Brand (@WWEMaverick) May 21, 2019
I felt interrogating people individually might take a while so I have taken up "old school" methods to find @RonKillings & the @WWE #247Title#WWE #RAW #247Championship #SDLive pic.twitter.com/hRFiqptzgr— My Shoot Name Brand (@WWEMaverick) May 21, 2019
The work never stops on the hunt for @RonKillings to become @WWE #247Champion #WWE #247Title #RAW #SDLive #Maverick247 pic.twitter.com/RzaKdjkAH0— My Shoot Name Brand (@WWEMaverick) May 21, 2019
Stop ??? Looking for me!! #247title #SDLive #DanceBreak sincerely yours... The European Champion pic.twitter.com/apK6w6Gu6E— WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) May 21, 2019