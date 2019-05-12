Silver King passed away yesterday at the age of 51 while competing against Juventud Guerrara at the Roadhouse Theatre in North London for Lucha Libre World. It was reported that he suffered a heart attack during the match.

Debuting in 1985, Silver King worked for numerous promotions including: WCW, NJPW, AAA, CMLL, and IWGR. After the new broke, WWE issued a statement on his passing:

WWE is saddened to learn that Lucha Libre legend and former WCW star Silver King has passed away at age 51. A champion luchador in his native Mexico, Silver King, real name César Cuauhtémoc González Barrón, entertained audiences across the globe, and was a standout in WCW's Cruiserweight division in the late '90s. Outside the ring, he appeared under a mask as the villainous Ramses in the popular 2006 comedy "Nacho Libre." WWE extends its deepest condolences to Silver King's family, friends and fans.

Below are a few matches from Silver King's career: