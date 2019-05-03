The WWE live event scheduled for Monday, May 6 in at The Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky has been postponed. The new date for the show is Thursday, October 17.

This will be one of the first Thursday night live events for the blue brand as they change their touring schedule because of the move to Friday nights on Fox, beginning Friday, October 4. As noted, SmackDown will move to a Thursday through Sunday road schedule this fall. They currently run Saturday through Tuesday. RAW will continue to run Friday through Monday as WWE has ran a four-show per week tradition for decades now.

Monday's live event was to feature Daniel Bryan's return to the ring. As we've noted, Bryan suffered some sort of injury at WrestleMania 35 and the company had been keeping very quiet on the nature of the injury. He was finally brought backstage again for last Tuesday's SmackDown tapings, and once again cleared to compete. It will be interesting to see if Bryan works Tuesday's SmackDown without the Monday live event to warm up at. It was reported earlier this week that Bryan has been cleared and could be written back into the storylines as early as next week.

Bryan was scheduled to return against WWE Champion Kofi Kingston in the main event of Monday's live event. Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns was also advertised.

Reader Aaron Bird sent word of the show being postponed and noted that several fans are very unhappy. Aaron also noted that ticket sales are looking bad for the live event because WWE was just in Lexington, KY last week, which is an hour away, and they will be in Cincinnati, Ohio this coming week for RAW, which is just over three hours away. There are still many 5th row seats available at $35 each, and most of the non-floor seats at $15 are still available.

Ticketmaster issued the following alert to ticket holders on the Corbin, KY event being changed: "This event has been rescheduled to October 17, 2019 (previously May 6, 2019). Original tickets remain valid. Ticket purchased with the original date may be refunded by request at point of purchase."

There's no word yet on why the Corbin live event was pushed back, but we will keep you updated.