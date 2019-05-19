WWE Universal Title Match: AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins

We go to the ring and out first comes AJ Styles. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Rome before the match.

The bell rings and they size each other up. They lock up and go to the corner. The referee backs AJ off and counts. AJ with a quick shot to Rollins as he backs off. They lock up and go back to the corner as fans do dueling chants. They break again and lock back up to trade holds. Rollins with a takedown but AJ counters the follow-up. They face off again for a pop.

More back and forth between the two. Rollins levels AJ with a big clothesline. Rollins with a chop into the corner. Rollins keeps control and drops a knee for a quick 1 count. Rollins with a kick to the spine to keep AJ down. Rollins chops AJ into the corner but he fires back with a chop of his own. AJ runs into a boot int he corner. Rollins comes off the top but has to land on his feet. AJ comes right back with a dropkick. AJ keeps control and takes Rollins to the corner for shoulder thrusts as the referee counts. AJ chops Rollins and nails a backbreaker. AJ talks some trash and plays to the crowd for a pop. They unload on each other with strikes in the middle of the ring. They end up on the apron. AJ goes for a Piledriver on the apron but it's blocked. AJ with a knee to the face from the apron, sending Rollins down on the floor.

AJ brings it back into the ring. They counter on the apron. AJ drops Rollins over the top rope. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive, sending AJ back into the announce table. The referee counts. They make it back in at the 7 count. Rollins immediately sends AJ back over the top rope to the floor. Rollins with another suicide dive sending AJ into the table again. Rollins brings it back into the ring and unloads. AJ with a forearm to the face. Rollins nails a Slingblade. Rollins with a forearm and a springboard clothesline from the apron. AJ kicks out at 2.

They trade more shots in the middle of the ring now. AJ drops Rollins' neck into his knee for a pop. AJ with a flying forearm in the corner. AJ calls for a Styles Clash but Rollins counters for a 2 count. AJ with a 2 count of his own. Rollins with another pin attempt. Rollins hits the Buckle Bomb. Rollins goes to the top for a big Frogsplash but AJ kicks out at 2. Rollins rocks AJ with a right hand in the corner. Rollins takes AJ to the top for a superplex but AJ fights him off and to the mat. Rollins runs right back up but AJ drops him face-first into the turnbuckle. AJ with a German. Rollins counters and rolls AJ up for a 2 count. AJ with a block and a Torture Rack now. AJ into a powerbomb for a close 2 count.

Rollins dumps AJ to the apron but AJ nails a forearm. AJ springboards up but Rollins decks him in mid-air. Rollins puts AJ out on the top and climbs up with him, facing his back. Rollins with the inverted superplex from the top, then holding onto it and driving AJ back down into the mat. AJ still manages to kick out at 2. Rollins cranks up for the Stomp as fans chant "burn it down!" now. Rollins with a kick. AJ counters and applies the Calf Crusher in the middle of the ring. Rollins reaches but AJ rolls him and tightens. Rollins goes on and breaks the hold, kicking AJ in the jaw.

They both get up at the same time. AJ with a moonsault into the inverted DDT from the second turnbuckle for a close 2 count. AJ waits for Rollins to get up but he walks right into a big superkick from Rollins. They both go down. They get up and trade shots in the middle of the ring as fans do dueling chants. AJ unloads with strikes and an enziguri. Rollins avoids the pele kick and kicks AJ in the face. Rollins goes for the Stomp but AJ turns it into the Styles Clash. Rollins barely kicks out in time.

AJ can't believe the kick out as we get a replay. Fans rally for both Superstars again. AJ springboards in from the apron but slips a little. Rollins takes advantage and hits the Ripcord knee and a superkick to the face. Rollins gets back up and hits the big Stomp for a pop. Rollins crawls over and makes the cover to retain.

Winner: Seth Rollins

