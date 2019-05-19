WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Ariya Daivari vs. Tony Nese

We go to the ring as Vic Joseph is at ringside with Aiden English and Nigel McGuinness. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese is out first. Ariya Daivari is out next, driving a car into the arena next to the stage. Daivari makes his way to the ring as we see the other international announce teams in the arena.

Daivari looks to take control early on but Nese fights back out of the corner. Nese with several kicks. Nese dodges shots from Daivari and hits a leg drop for a close 2 count. More back and forth now. Daivari drags Nese's face across the top rope. Daivari brings Nese to the mat and shows off some as fans boo. Nese can't see now and misses some swings as Daivari takes advantage of the handicap. The referee checks on Nese and warns Daivari.

Daivari keeps control and works Nese around the ring, applying a submission in the middle. Nese tries to power out but Daivari keeps him bent in the center of the ring. Nese overpowers and sends Daivari into the turnbuckles. Nese with a big left hand to make a comeback. Nese with a running kick to the head and a spinning heel kick. Nese kips up and looks to mount more offense. Nese drops Daivari with a kick from the apron and hits a big shot from the top for a close 2 count. Daivari fights Nese off with back elbows. They tangle some more and Daivari drives Nese back to the mat for another close pin attempt.

Nese fights Daivari off with chops. More strikes between the two. Daivari rocks Nese with a big knee. Daivari counters the pump-handle driver. They go to the corner and Daivari takes Nese up to the top. Nese blocks a slam to the mat. Daivari unloads with chops and boots to kick Nese out of the ring to the floor. Daivari follows but Nese decks him. Nese rocks Daivari again and rolls him back in. Nese goes to the top but Daivari cuts him off. Daivari brings Nese hard to the mat but Nese kicks out at 2. Nese with a roll-up for 2 now. Nese sends Daivari back to the floor and leaps over the top rope, taking him down. Nese brings it back in and hits a 450 from the top for another close 2 count.

Nese charges for a knee but Daivari jumps up and superkicks him to the mat. Daivari goes to the top and hits a big splash. Daivari keeps going with the signature moves and hits his big lariat but Nese still kicks out. Nese with an open strike while Daivari is sitting on the top. Nese with a hurricanrana and the big running knee to the face for the pin to retain.

Winner: Tony Nese

