SmackDown Women's Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

Charlotte Flair hits the ring and Becky Lynch eventually follows. The bell rings and they go at it to start.

Becky sends Flair to the apron but Flair drops her with a big kick. Flair goes to the top but Becky cuts her off. Becky slams Flair to the mat. Becky rolls Flair up for a two count. Flair with chops now. Becky ends up going for a dropkick but it's blocked, allowing Flair to apply a Boston Crab. Becky finally makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Flair takes advantage of the 5 count.

They unload on each other with strikes in the middle of the ring. Flair drops Becky and smacks her. Becky avoids a big boot and drops Flair by jumping at her. They talk trash and trade more shots from their knees now. They fight to their feet and keep trading big shots in the middle of the ring. Becky gets the upperhand and goes for the Disarm Her but it's blocked. Flair knocks Becky down and puts boots to her. Flair uses the bottom rope on Becky's neck again, taking advantage of the 5 count. Flair goes for a Natural Selection on the apron but Becky hangs on to the rope and Flair lands hard on the floor.

Lacey Evans runs down and decks Becky with a Woman's Right while the referee is looking at Flair. Flair tries to take advantage but Becky counters and rolls her up. Flair comes right back with a big boot for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New SmackDown Women's Champion: Charlotte Flair

- After the match, Flair takes the title and celebrates as her music hits. We go to replays. Flair mocks Becky while she sits in the corner. Becky leaves the ring and unloads on Evans at ringside, beating her into the barrier. Flair drops Lynch from behind. Flair and Evans take turns on Lynch in the ring now. Bayley's music hits and here she comes with her newly-won MITB briefcase. Bayley hits the ring and unloads on Evans and Flair. Bayley kicks Evans out of the ring but Flair attacks Bayley from behind. Flair puts boots to Becky again. Flair ends up going down in the corner. Bayley stands up and fans chant for her to cash in. Bayley picks up the briefcase and looks at it. She hands it to the referee and says she wants to cash in.

SmackDown Women's Title Match: Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair

Bayley grabs Charlotte Flair and pulls her over from the corner. Bayley goes to the top and hits the big elbow drop to get the pin for the title.

Winner and New SmackDown Women's Champion: Bayley

