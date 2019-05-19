SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan vs. The Usos

We go to ringside and Tom Phillips is with Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. The music hits and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan for this non-title match. Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Out next are The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, for this SmackDown vs. RAW match. The Usos take the mic and compare Rowan and Bryan to Patrick Star and SpongeBob SquarePants.

The bell rings and fans chant for SpongeBob as Bryan starts off with Jimmy. Back and forth to start. Jimmy with big chops to Bryan. Jey tags in and takes over for a 2 count. Rowan tags himself and Jey doesn't realize it at first. Rowan gets the upperhand and launches himself at Jey to take him down. Rowan yells out and keeps control as we cut to a break.

Back from the break and Bryan comes back in, working Jey over for a few minutes. Rowan tags back in and drops Jey for a 2 count. Rowan keeps Jey grounded now. Rowan with more offense and a shot to Jimmy, knocking him off the apron. Bryan tags back in and works Jey over in the middle of the ring, keeping him down. Bryan with running dropkicks in the corner now. Jey catches him on the third attempt and nails a Samoan Drop for a pop. Rowan tags in and stops Jey's tag. Jey sends Rowan into the ring post as fans rally for The Usos.

Jimmy gets the hot tag and unloads on Rowan in the corner. Rowan fights him off but Jimmy comes right back twice. Jimmy with a superkick. Rowan blocks a Samoan Drop. Jimmy counters a move and Rowan runs into a big boot. Jimmy flies off the top and takes Rowan down for a 2 count. Rowan powers out of the pin and launches Jimmy to the apron. Jimmy with a kick from the apron. Jimmy goes to the top but Rowan catches him in mid-air and turns it into a Jackhamer for another close 2 count. We go to a break with Rowan in control.

Back from the break and Rowan hits a big double superplex on both opponents. Bryan waits for the tag as Rowan goes out for a breather in front of the announcers. Bryan with kicks to Jey while he's on his knees now. Jey ducks a kick and nails Bryan in the head. Jey goes on with offense and superkicks Bryan down. Jey goes to the top and leaps off but it's botched as Bryan takes him into the LeBell Lock. Jimmy finally runs in to break the hold.

Rowan grabs Jimmy and sends him to the apron but Jimmy sends Rowan tot he floor. Jimmy runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Rowan catches him. Jey makes the save and they hit a pair of superkicks on Rowan but he's still standing. A double superkick drops him to one knee. The Usos hit the ring and runs the ropes for a double dive, finally bringing Rowan down. Bryan runs the ropes but The Usos meet him at the ropes with a big shot. The Usos go to the top corners and hit the double splash on Bryan for the non-title win.

Winners: The Usos

