WWE Title Match: Kevin Owens vs. Kofi Kingston

We go to the ring and out first comes Kevin Owens, who is fired up and ready to fight. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is out next. We see Xavier Woods watching him make his entrance from backstage. Greg Hamilton does formal ring introductions before the match.

The bell rings and they immediately start brawling. Owens rocks Kofi but Kofi comes out of the corner with a big clothesline. Owens goes to the floor for a breather. Kofi goes out and leaps off the steel steps, taking Owens back down. Kofi brings it back in and works over Owens in the corner. Owens goes to the floor for another breather. Kofi follows but Owens rocks him. Kofi counters a whip and sends Owens into the barrier.

Kofi keeps control and leaps off the apron, taking Owens back down. Kofi brings it back into the ring and keeps Owens down. Kofi with a headbutt in the corner. Kofi misses a move and Owens follows up with a big superkick to drop him. Owens stomps away now and yells out at the crowd. Owens goes on and nails a senton for another pin attempt. Owens argues with the referee. Owens keeps control and ends up launching Kofi out of the ring, causing him to collide with a camera man.

Owens leaps off the apron with a Frogsplash on the floor. Owens brings it back in and keeps control, working Kofi around the ring. Owens counters a comeback attempt but Kofi kicks Owens out of the corner. Kofi comes flying at Owens but Owens kicks him in mid-air. Owens tries for a powerbomb but it backfires and Kofi looks to have an opening now as some fans rally for him. Kofi runs into a boot. Owens misses a clothesline and Kofi starts mounting offense. Kofi with a dropkick. Kofi goes on and hits the Boom Drop but Owens catches it and turns it into a Boston Crab in the middle of the ring.

Kofi breaks the hold by getting the bottom rope. Owens goes for an apron powerbomb but Kofi fights back. They trade shots on the apron now. Owens with a kick. Owens charges but Kofi hits a double stomp on the apron. Owens falls to the floor. Kofi goes to the top and leaps to the floor but Owens meets him in mid-air with a superkick. Owens brings it back into the ring for a close 2 count. Owens taunts Kofi some and goes for the Pop-up Powerbomb but Kofi avoids it. Kofi misses the SOS. Owens misses the Stunner. Kofi nails the SOS for a close 2 count.

Owens blocks Trouble In Paradise and drops Kofi into another Boston Crab in the middle of the ring. Kofi makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Owens plays to the crowd some as he gets up. Owens goes for a superkick as Kofi also goes for a move and they collide. Kofi tackles Owens and unloads with strikes. Owens counters a move and nails the Pop-up Powerbomb into a sitdown pin attempt. Kofi still kicks out at 2. Owens is frustrated now as he yells at the fans to stop laughing. Kofi blocks the Stunner and hits Trouble In Paradise but it knocks Owens out of the ring. Owens is laid out on the floor as the referee counts. Kofi brings it back into the ring but Owens kicks him and nails the Stunner. Owens covers but Kofi gets his foot on the bottom rope to save it.

Owens removes Kofi's custom kicks and tosses them. Owens goes to the top for a big Swanton Bomb but Kofi gets his knees up and Owens lands bad. Kofi hits Trouble In Paradise for the pin to retain.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

This is from our live coverage of WWE Money In the Bank. To access our full MITB coverage, click here.