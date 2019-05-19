RAW Women's Title Match: Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch

We go to the ring and out first comes Lacey Evans. RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch is out next to defend her red brand title. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome after the bell.

The bell rings and Lacey covers her ears as a "Becky 2 Belts" chant starts up. Becky immediately nails a dropkick and unloads on Evans in the corner as the referee backs her off. Becky tosses Evans to the mat and hits a basement dropkick for a pop. Becky takes Evans back down and Evans scrambles to the floor for a breather.

Becky runs the ropes and hits a baseball slide. Evans grabs Becky on the floor but Becky counters and sends her into the barrier. Evans pleads with Becky and tries jumping over the barrier but Becky grabs her and slams her face-first into the apron. Becky brings it back in as fans chant for her. Becky charges but Lacey side-steps and tries to send her face-first into the corner. Becky avoids it but Lacey keeps on and finally gets some offense in. Evans works on Becky's arm and talks some trash while she's down. Evans stomps away on Becky's hand now.

Evans with a Gator Roll into the corner. She continues working on the arm, using the ring post on it as the referee counts. Evans brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Evans with more offense and another pin attempt. Evans keeps Evans grounded and taunts her. Becky with an arm drag but Evans comes right back with a neckbreaker and a 2 count. Evans pulls a rag out and wipes her sweat off, then rubs it in Becky's face. Becky comes back swinging. Becky with a kick to drop Evans. Becky comes off the top with a flying forearm and Evans goes back down.

Becky mounts more offense as fans cheer her on. Becky with the Bexplex and a shot in the corner. Becky comes off the top and barely hits a dropkick as Evans moves back. Evans rolls to the floor for a breather but Becky comes off the apron and takes her down. Becky brings it back in for a close 2 count. More back and forth now. Evans drops Becky on her face and follows up with a knee for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Evans rolls Becky up but the referee isn't counting the pin as it looks like he's checking Becky's shoulder. Becky goes right into the Disarm Her and Evans immediately taps.

Winner: Becky Lynch

