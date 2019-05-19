Men's MITB Ladder Match: Baron Corbin vs. Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor vs. Andrade vs. Randy Orton vs. Ali vs.

We go to the ring for tonight's main event as Baron Corbin comes out first. Corbin makes Rome give him a better introduction. WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor is out next, followed by Ricochet. Andrade is out next with Zelina Vega by his side. She hypes him up and heads back to the back. Ali is out next, followed by Drew McIntyre. Randy Orton is out next. The bell rings and the match starts with just 7 Superstars, no replacement for Sami Zayn. They all go at it to start as we see the briefcase hanging high above the ring. Orton slams Ali on top of the announce table early on.

There's chaos everywhere early on. Orton slams Balor on the announce table next. Ricochet gets slammed on top of the table by Orton next. Fans chant for Orton while he's alone in the ring with a ladder. Orton stands the ladder up. Andrade springboards in and knocks the ladder over but Orton avoids it. Drew and Corbin bring ladders in the ring now. Drew gets sent back out. Ali drops Corbin on his face. Ali flies out and sends Drew into the barrier. Ricochet blocks Andrade and sends him to the floor. Ricochet and Ali take turns ripping each other off the ladder.

Ali and Ricochet finally meet at the top of the ladder but Corbin and Drew pull them off and beat them down. Corbin launches Ali on to a ladder in the corner. Ricochet also gets launched into a ladder. Orton catches Corbin coming in the ring with a draping DDT from the second rope. Orton goes for a RKO on Corbin but Corbin shoves him off into a Claymore Kick from Drew. Balor with shots to Corbin and Drew now. Corbin stomps a ladder onto Corbin. Balor looks to stand a ladder up but he slams it onto Drew instead. Balor climbs the ladder for the briefcase but Andrade brings a ladder in to ram into him, sending Balor off the other ladder. Ricochet boots Andrade from the corner but Andrade shoves him off the top, out to the floor.

Andrade climbs for the briefcase now. Balor climbs up and meets him. They trade shots up high. Andrade hits a sunset flip from the top of the ladder, through another ladder that was bridged from the top rope. They both crash land hard as a "holy s--t!" chant breaks out.

Ali with a tornado DDT on Corbin and shots to others. Ali spikes Ricochet down onto the mat and he hits hard. Ali positions a ladder and climbs up for the briefcase but Andrade stops him. Andrade rocks Ali, leaving him hanging from the ladder. Andrade brings another ladder in and stands it up next to the ladder that Ali is hanging from. Andrade stomps on Ali while he's upside down. Andrade climbs up. Ali pulls himself up and he also climbs for the case with Andrade. They trade shots up high. Ali hits a huge Spanish Fly from up top, driving Andrade down into the mat. Ali rolls to the floor in pain while a referee checks on Andrade on the apron.

Drew brings a ladder from under the ring and leans it on the announce table. Ali tries to stop him. Drew rocks Ali back down. Drew bridges a ladder from the apron to the announce table. Drew slaps Ali around and tries to put him on the ladder bridge but it backfires. Corbin comes over and chokeslams Ali through the Spanish announce table. Corbin smiles at Ali. Fans chant "you still suck!" at Corbin. Corbin turns on Drew and drops him. Corbin runs in to stop Balor from climbing the ladder. Corbin chokeslams Balor on the awkward edge of a ladder. Ricochet with a missile dropkick. Ricochet leaps out of the ring on Corbin but Corbin nails a big Deep Six to the floor. Drew with a big Claymore Kick to Corbin on the floor.

Balor climbs a ladder in the ring now. Drew comes in and rocks him to stop him. Drew rams a ladder into Balor in the corner. Drew with a big suplex to Balor on top of a ladder. Drew grabs Andrade and hits an Alabama Slam on top of Balor and the ladder. Drew pushes them off the ladder and stands it up under the briefcase. Ricochet comes flying in to take Drew out. Ricochet positions the ladder and climbs up but Drew grabs his leg and pulls him down. Drew manhandles Ricochet and tosses him out of the ring, through the ladder bridge to the announce table.

Drew climbs the ladder but Orton nails a big RKO outta nowhere to bring him down. Corbin sends Orton into the ring post and out of the ring. Corbin climbs up the ladder but Ali comes from behind, getting on Corbin's back up high. Ali dumps Corbin over the top rope and hangs onto the apron. Ali climbs the ladder for the briefcase but the music interrupts and out comes Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman to a huge pop.

Lesnar enters the ring and shoves the ladder with Ali over. The crowd goes wild. Heyman barks orders at the apparent replacement for Sami Zayn. Lesnar stands a ladder up and climbs it. Lesnar stands up high on the ladder and yells out to the crowd. Lesnar unhooks the briefcase for the win.

Winner: Brock Lesnar

